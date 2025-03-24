Viral animation brilliantly illustrates RUTO-RAILA working relationship after broad-based Government formation (VIDEO)







Monday, March 24, 2025 - A creative Kenyan has taken political satire to the next level with a brilliant AI-generated animation illustrating the working relationship between President William Ruto and Raila Odinga following their broad-based Government pact.

The hilarious video portrays key political figures, including Moses Kuria, Ledama Ole Kina, George Aladwa, and Isaac Mwaura, riding in a car symbolizing the new political reality.

With Ruto at the wheel, the journey takes a turn when the car breaks down, leaving him stressed - until he finds a broad-based toolbox, sparking his relief.

As the car gets back on the road, Raila takes charge of the music, causing a disagreement over the playlist.

The animation cleverly captures Kenya’s new political landscape with humor and creativity, leaving netizens entertained and amused by the symbolic depiction.

Watch the video below.

Kenyans being Kenyans 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AEBbz9jebs — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 22, 2025

