Viral animation brilliantly illustrates RUTO-RAILA working relationship after broad-based Government formation (VIDEO)

Monday, March 24, 2025 - A creative Kenyan has taken political satire to the next level with a brilliant AI-generated animation illustrating the working relationship between President William Ruto and Raila Odinga following their broad-based Government pact.
The hilarious video portrays key political figures,
including Moses Kuria, Ledama Ole Kina, George Aladwa, and Isaac Mwaura, riding
in a car symbolizing the new political reality.
With Ruto at the wheel, the journey takes a turn when the
car breaks down, leaving him stressed - until he finds a broad-based toolbox,
sparking his relief.
As the car gets back on the road, Raila takes charge of the
music, causing a disagreement over the playlist.
The animation cleverly captures Kenya’s new political
landscape with humor and creativity, leaving netizens entertained and amused by
the symbolic depiction.
Watch the video below.
Kenyans being Kenyans 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AEBbz9jebs— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 22, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments