‘Ruto Must Go, Mwizi’ - This scene along Uhuru Highway after the Kenya vs Gabon match should worry RUTO (VIDEO)

Monday, March 24, 2025 - Thousands of Kenyans who attended the Kenya vs. Gabon World Cup qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium turned the match into a political statement, voicing discontent against President William Ruto.
Amid the thrilling action, fans erupted into chants of
"Ruto Must Go," a scene that has become common at major public
gatherings.
The protests did not end there - after the match, crowds
gathered along Uhuru Highway, continuing their defiant chants, labeling the
president "Mwizi" (thief).
Following the Government’s heavy crackdown on maandamano (street
protests), Kenyans, especially Gen Z, are now using social events as
alternative protest grounds.
Despite Ruto’s recent alliance with opposition leader Raila
Odinga, the growing unrest signals a tough road ahead for his re-election bid
in 2027.
Happening right now.. Mwizi, Ruto Must go!
