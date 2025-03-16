These PHOTOs of a school in Shinyalu where students line up to use the only pit latrine amidst NGCDF millions have sparked outrage - Shame on area MP, IKANA FREDRICK LUSULI!







Sunday, March 16, 2025 - Heartbreaking images from Vikutsa Primary School in Shinyalu showing pupils queuing to use the only pit latrine have sparked public outrage.

Netizens are criticizing area MP, Fredrick Lusuli, for alleged mismanagement of the Ksh 188 million NGCDF allocation for 2024/2025 while students endure poor sanitation. Calls for accountability are growing.

See photos and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST