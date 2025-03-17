SHOCKING! 15-year-old boy in ICU after eating raw snake in bizarre incident in Bomet!







Monday, March 17, 2025 - A shocking incident in Chemogoch Village, Bomet County, has left residents in disbelief after a 15-year-old boy ate a raw snake, leading to a medical emergency.

The teenager, who works as a traditional beer vendor, is currently recovering at Litein Mission Hospital after a terrifying health scare.

The bizarre turn of events began when some of his customers captured and killed a green snake.

Instead of disposing of it, the boy took it home, a decision that left his mother, Emmy Ruto, horrified.

"He said, 'Mother, wait, let me show you,' then I screamed. He ran off to the stream, ate the whole snake, and drank some water," she recounted.

Shortly after, the venom began taking effect, and concerned villagers intervened.

Initially rushed to a local dispensary, his condition worsened, prompting an urgent transfer to Litein Mission Hospital.

"When I tried to stop him, people told me he had been bitten by the snake.”

"We tied him up and rushed him to the hospital," said his uncle, John Ruto.

Doctors managed to stabilize him, and after receiving intensive care, he was moved from the ICU to the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

"This is an extremely rare case. We’ve never seen anything like this before, but he’s now stable and recovering," said Dr. Valentine Mbithi of Litein Mission Hospital.

The unusual incident has left villagers both shocked and puzzled, with many questioning what could have driven the boy to consume the snake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST