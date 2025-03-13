Notorious thief targeting Airbnbs captured on CCTV stealing at an Airbnb along Thika Road - Huyu Ni Jambazi Sugu (PHOTOs and VIDEO)







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - A man, believed to be stealing from Airbnbs while disguising himself as a guest, has been exposed on social media after he was captured on CCTV stealing some items in a short stay apartment that he had recently booked.

The suspect made away with a TV and a kettle after booking an Airbnb along Thika Road.

In the footage, the suspect is seen carrying the stolen TV in a carton, not knowing that he was being recorded.





Several Airbnb owners have reported being robbed by the same man.

Watch the footage.

Notorious thief targeting Airbnbs captured on CCTV stealing at an Airbnb along Thika Road - Huyu Ni Jambazi Sugu pic.twitter.com/PRvgOwt2Kt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 13, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST