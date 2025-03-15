VIDEO of Mumias East MP PETER SALAYSA goofing around with a mzungu lady - She was feeling his vibes







Saturday, March 15, 2025 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salaysa, was spotted sharing a light moment with a lady from Greece.

The first-term MP, known for his witty character, recorded a video goofing around with the beautiful lady and posted it on his Tiktok account, sparking reactions among his followers.

Some of his followers urged him to marry the lady and settle down, noting that the chemistry between them is undeniable.

He promised that he will visit her in Greece and described her as an amazing woman.

Watch the video.

Mambo Imechemka huku! pic.twitter.com/wfF3U5eaEI — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 15, 2025

