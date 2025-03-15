Former Tahidi High actor, OJ, spotted at a dingy drinking joint in Embu as alcoholism takes a toll on him (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 15, 2025 - Former Tahidi High actor, Dennis Mugo alias OJ, is still struggling with alcoholism even after going to rehab.

The disgraced actor was recently spotted at a dingy drinking joint in Embu consuming cheap liquor with friends.

Reports indicate that OJ spends most of his time in drinking joints around Embu Town taking cheap liquor.

He lost his lucrative job at Embu County Government where he worked in the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports due to alcoholism.

In a past interview on his YouTube Channel, OJ said alcohol took a toll on him and he sank into depression after he discovered he had squandered all the money he made from his acting career at the Tahidi High show.

“I was 24 years when I touched my first million. I was young and stupid,” he said.

In 2022, OJ said he had quit alcohol after being admitted to a rehab centre.

However, he has since relapsed and currently, alcoholism seems to be taking a toll on him.

Watch the video.

Former Tahidi High actor, OJ, spotted at a dingy drinking joint in Embu as alcoholism takes a toll on him pic.twitter.com/vp4IqrnJN9 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 15, 2025

