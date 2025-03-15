Another SHOCKING VIDEO shows how gangs terrorized innocent Kenyans along Jogoo Road during RUTO’s Nairobi tour - This is anarchy (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 15, 2025 – Another video has surfaced capturing the shocking moment when gangs terrorized innocent Kenyans along Jogoo Road as President Ruto’s convoy passed through Nairobi.

The footage, recorded from a matatu passenger, shows fearless goons on boda bodas snatching handbags from unsuspecting women in broad daylight.

The chaotic scenes have sparked widespread outrage, with many questioning security laxity during the President’s city tour.

Throughout the week-long visit, many businesses were forced to close to avoid falling victim to looting.

Watch the video below.

Another SHOCKING VIDEO shows how gangs terrorized innocent Kenyans along Jogoo Road during RUTO’s Nairobi tour - This is anarchy pic.twitter.com/xriMmwo1q3 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST