





Friday, March 7, 2025 - Some members of the public were caught on camera mocking the late Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman (IEBC), Wafula Chebukati, as a hearse carrying his body passed by in Kitale.

In the video, a woman is heard saying in the background, “Chebukati. Enda kabisa. Peleka yeye mbio. Azikwe asubuhi,”.

Other people in the crowd joined her in mocking Chebukati and celebrating his death as a convoy of vehicles escorting his body to his Sabata farm passed by.

Chebukati’s body arrived at Kitale airstrip on Thursday evening ahead of his burial on Saturday, March 8th, at his Sabata farm in Kitale, Trans Zoia County.

His body was received by friends, families and some politicians.

Watch the video.

VIDEO of members of the public mocking CHEBUKATI and celebrating his death as a hearse carrying his body passed by in Kitale pic.twitter.com/Y6SkbO2jOi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST