Family of the senior traffic police officer knocked down while manning traffic as RUTO’s motorcade was passing in Embakasi cries for justice - Claims there is a cover up







Friday, March 7, 2025 - The family of Chief Inspector Nicholas Aguk Oballa, who succumbed to injuries following a road traffic accident while on duty, is demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death, citing concerns over a possible cover-up.

Oballa, who served as the Base Commander at Embakasi Police Station, was involved in the accident on Friday, 7th February, at 5 pm while on presidential coverage duties.

According to the family, he had received a call from Traffic 1 officer, Joseph Chirchir, instructing him to take position as the presidential convoy approached.

He sustained critical injuries and was admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he died three days later.

However, four weeks after the incident, no official report has been provided to the family, and no suspect has been apprehended.

The family claims that despite CCTV cameras being in place along the road where the accident occurred, the police have not disclosed the identity of the vehicle involved.

Efforts to obtain information from both Embakasi Police Station and Nairobi Traffic Headquarters have reportedly yielded conflicting details, deepening their concerns.

Frustrated by the lack of transparency, the family is now calling for an independent and thorough investigation into the matter, urging authorities to provide clarity and ensure justice is served.

The Kenyan DAILY POST