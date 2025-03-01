BRADLEY Gen Z GOLIATH flaunts his hot girlfriend after Dubai success and Kenyans are talking (WATCH)







Saturday, March 1, 2025 - Kenya’s latest sensation, Bradley Gen Z Goliath Marongo, has set social media abuzz after flaunting a stunning lady in a playful video.

Marongo, who recently returned from Dubai, reportedly earned over Ksh 5 million from various gigs, including his viral stunt crawling with a lioness.

In a past interview, he revealed that he had set aside Ksh 500,000 to entertain slay queens, and it seems he’s putting the money to good use.

However, concerned Kenyans have warned him to tread carefully, cautioning that some slay queens could drain his newfound wealth.

Whether it’s love or just vibes, Marongo is certainly enjoying his moment in the limelight.

The Kenyan DAILY POST