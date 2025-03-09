Kama Si BABA…. Comedian MC JESSY jealously defends RAILA ODINGA against Gen Z onslaught after his pact with RUTO (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 9, 2025 - Comedian-turned-politician Jasper Muthomi, popularly known as MC Jessy, has fiercely defended ODM leader, Raila Odinga, following criticism over his recent political pact with President William Ruto.

The veteran opposition figure has faced intense backlash from Gen Z activists who accuse him of betraying the youth by aligning with a government accused of abducting and harassing its critics.

However, MC Jessy insists that Raila’s contributions to Kenya’s democracy should not be ignored.

Speaking on the Mic Cheque podcast, the former Churchill Show comedian urged young people to acknowledge Raila’s legacy, citing key infrastructure projects like Nairobi’s major bypasses, which were planned during his tenure as Roads Minister.

MC Jessy argued that Raila’s impact on Kenya’s development is undeniable and that some of the criticism he faces is unwarranted.

His remarks come as political tensions rise over Raila’s unexpected alliance with Ruto’s administration.

Watch the video below.

MC Jessy, during the Mic Cheque Podcast, revealed that Baba Raila Odinga commands the Respect. He is the one who made democracy to see the right of the day. So Gen Z must accord him respect all the time.



KUMI BILA BREAKS pic.twitter.com/lORYbfsVQu — Geoffrey Moturi - Kawangware Finest ™ (@cbs_ke) March 7, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST