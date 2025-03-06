Twist in the investigation into the brutal murder of a patient in KNH ward as DNA results clear prime suspect - Was this a perfect crime?







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - The family of Gilbert Kinyua, a patient who was brutally murdered inside a ward at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), fears they may never get justice.

This comes after DNA results from the prime suspect returned negative, leaving investigators at a dead end.

“So far, there is nothing from the hospital or the DCI that gives us hope,” said Susan Wanjiku, Kinyua’s wife.

Kinyua was slain on February 7th, 2025, while confined to his hospital bed - his throat slit in a place meant for healing.

Nurses discovered his lifeless body in a pool of blood, with a kitchen knife later found discarded outside a window.

To deepen the mystery, surveillance cameras were not functioning, and the hospital management has provided little information, fueling speculation that this was a meticulously planned murder.

The family had hoped that DNA tests on blood samples, the murder weapon, and Kinyua’s wardmate would provide a breakthrough.

However, the results have only raised more questions, ruling out the prime suspect and leaving investigators with no clear leads.

With no arrests and no progress in the case, the family is slowly coming to terms with the grim reality that Kinyua’s killers may never be identified - and justice may never be served.

Was this the perfect crime?

The Kenyan DAILY POST