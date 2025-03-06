I received over 5000 abusive messages over RUTO’s Ksh 120 million pledge - Shaken Pastor MWAI speaks as Gen Zs vow to ‘Occupy’ his Jesus Winner Church at Roysambu







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - Flamboyant city preacher, Pastor Edward Mwai, has revealed that he and his wife have been bombarded with abusive messages following President William Ruto’s Ksh 120 million pledge to his church, forcing them to acquire new mobile lines.

During a visit to Mwai’s church last weekend, President Ruto announced a series of contributions, including the allocation of a contested 20-acre parcel of land owned by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in Roysambu to the ministry.

Ruto also pledged a personal donation of Ksh 20 million and vowed to raise an additional Ksh 100 million for the construction of a mega church.

"Since I am the Commander-in-Chief, I told KDF that this land is a holy place, and the church will be built there," Ruto declared.

Mwai, however, clarified that no funds had been received from the Head of State.

"For the record, President Ruto never left any money behind. I consider what he promised as any other pledge - one that you must follow up on to be fulfilled," he stated.

The pastor further asserted that he does not personally handle church tithes or offerings, emphasizing that no board member had received any money from the President.

He challenged critics to review footage of the service for verification.

Meanwhile, Gen Z activists have launched the hashtag #OccupyJesusWinner, mobilizing for a protest at the church on March 9.

The move comes amid growing public opposition to hefty political donations to religious institutions, with many questioning their sources.

The Catholic Church has also taken a firm stance, recently rejecting Ruto’s Ksh 5.8 million donation to St. Anna and Joakim Parish in Soweto, Nairobi, citing concerns over the legitimacy of the funds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST