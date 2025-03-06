BIEN gushes over his wife and manager CHIKI KURUKA as he reveals her role in his successful solo career







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - Award-winning singer and songwriter, Bien-Aimé Baraza, recently opened up about the pivotal role his wife, Chiki Kuruka, has played in both his music career and their marriage.

Since Sauti Sol took a break, Chiki has taken on the role of his manager, a decision Bien says was the best for his career.

Speaking after his recent win at the Trace Music Awards, the ‘Nairobi’ hit-maker reflected on the importance of trust in both business and marriage.

"You need someone you trust to handle your affairs, your life, and your career.”

“Chiki has been that person for me," he said, emphasizing how their partnership has strengthened their marriage.

He pointed out that many successful African artists are managed by their spouses or family members, proving that the right partner can elevate not just a career, but an entire life.

Beyond management, Bien credits Chiki for shaping his communication skills, especially in reaching a global audience.

"When we met, she didn’t speak Swahili, so I had to communicate in English all the time.”

“That helped me improve, and now I’m more confident speaking internationally," he shared.

More importantly, he praised her unwavering support during his transition from a band to a solo artist, helping him through moments of doubt and anxiety.

"Our marriage isn’t just about love - it’s about building something together. It has made our bond even stronger," he added.

"We talk business at midnight in bed, but it never feels like work - it’s fun.”

“This journey has made our marriage even more fulfilling, and I’m loving the space we are in right now," he concluded with a smile.Bottom of Form

