Tunataka Pesa!! A group of youths protest and demand payment after MP JALANG’O hired them to attend RUTO’s rally in Lang’ata and later shortchanged them (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 15, 2025 - A group of angry youths, who are believed to have been mobilized to attend President William Ruto’s rally in Lang’ata on Thursday, are demanding payment.

They claim that they had been hired to attend the event through arrangements linked to Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o but later abandoned without receiving what they were promised after participating in the function.

The disgruntled youths lifted huge stones and threatened to burn reflectors given to them by Jalang’o, accusing him of shortchanging them.

Watch the video.

