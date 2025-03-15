The moment ‘RUTO must go’ chants erupted during Kenyatta University’s annual KUSA Awards (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 15, 2025 - A video has surfaced showing Kenyatta University students chanting “Ruto must go” during the annual KUSA Awards.

The incident reflects a growing trend of anti-Ruto slogans at events dominated by Gen Zs, now a powerful voice in Kenyan politics, continue to express dissatisfaction with President Ruto’s leadership.

Since the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests, Gen Zs have remained vocal in opposing Ruto’s leadership.

Despite efforts to win over key youth activists, the majority appear steadfast in their criticism, and with Gen Zs being a significant voting bloc, their stance could determine whether Ruto gets re-elected in 2027.

Watch the video below.

Kenyatta University students chanted "Ruto must go" during their annual KUSA awards. It is boiling nicely, Wueh! pic.twitter.com/JIjhDbrQgs — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) March 15, 2025

