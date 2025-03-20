“They almost got me last Friday” - Vocal activist, Dr. MUMBI SERAKI, breaks silence after reportedly being drugged! Her car was burnt into ashes after a freak accident







Thursday, March 20, 2025 - Prominent Kenyan social media commentator and activist Dr. Mumbi Seraki has broken her silence after days of uncertainty surrounding her whereabouts, revealing that she survived a harrowing ordeal.

In a series of posts, Dr. Mumbi disclosed that she had been drugged and left unable to recollect most of what transpired.

According to her, what was meant to be a casual meeting turned into a near-fatal incident that left her battered, bruised, and in hospital for days.

"They almost got me last Friday, family, but as Fate would have it, I am back home, safe and sound. Battered, bruised, burnt, but still very much here to bring in the new dawn," she posted.

She added that whatever substance she was given has now worn off, allowing her to regain some clarity about the events.

Some reports circulating on social media suggest that she had been lured into a meeting by a lawyer, after which she was allegedly drugged.

The same narrative states that she was involved in a freak accident where the vehicle burned to ashes, destroying all her belongings.

Dr. Mumbi has assured her followers that she will provide further details in due course, while gratitude continues to pour in from those who rallied behind her during the distressing period.

