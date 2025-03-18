Trending! This hilarious video will leave you in stitches and make your day! Eh! Eh! (WATCH)







Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - If your day needs a little sunshine, this viral video is precisely what you need!

In the clip, two energetic school kids stumble upon a Chinese man on their way home, and what happens next is pure comedy gold.

Without hesitation, they break into full-on Kung Fu mode, showing off their best martial arts moves, clearly expecting a reaction.

However, the man remains completely unbothered and unimpressed.

Realizing their "opponent" isn’t taking the bait, the kids shrug it off and casually continue their journey home, as if nothing happened.

This is the most wholesome and hilarious moment you’ll see today!

You have to love kids and their wild imaginations.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST