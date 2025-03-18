“She believed the trip would change her life and that of her family” - MARGARET NDUTA’s friend and salonist, SALLY NJOROGE, recounts their last moments before she flew to Vietnam







Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - Magaret Nduta’s friend and salonist, Sally Njoroge, has revealed that she was full of life, excited and optimistic before she flew to Vietnam, where she was caught with over 2Kgs of cocaine.

Speaking in an interview, Sally said Nduta believed the trip to Vietnam would change her life, an indication that she had been promised a huge amount of money.

“She truly believed this trip would change her life and that of her family. I straightened her hair before she left” Sally said.

That was the last time Sally saw Nduta before she left for what was supposed to be a promising opportunity abroad, only to end up arrested in Vietnam on drug trafficking charges.

Sally learned of Nduta’s arrest on social media.

"I learned about her arrest from social media," she said

"She never spoke of any drugs, a suitcase, or meeting anyone along the way. To me, she was just a good girl chasing a better life,” she added.

Sally said Nduta had not travelled outside the country before, contrary to reports on social media.

“Most of these people don’t even know her. The things being said about her are unfair. No one understands what she’s going through. We just hope she comes back home,” she added.

Nduta’s nightmare began when she was caught with over two kilograms of cocaine at Ho Chi Minh City airport in Vietnam while in transit to Laos in July 2023.

She was found guilty and sentenced to death.

