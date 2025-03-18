AKOTHEE’s sister CEBBIE KOKS NYASEGO lands a plum Government job - Fruits of the RUTO-RAILA pact?

Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - Cebbie Koks Nyasego, the younger sister of celebrated musician and businesswoman Akothee, has secured a plum government position.
The public relations strategist and corporate communications
expert has been appointed as the Senior Protocol Officer - Coordination and
Operations in the office of Kithure Kindiki.
The exciting news was shared by Viscount K’Owuor, who also
serves in the same office as the Principal Public Communication Officer.
Taking to social media, Viscount couldn’t hide his
admiration for Cebbie’s resilience and determination.
"Allow me to unveil the appointment of Cebbie Koks
Nyasego... I’ve always known her as a resilient, sharp, and focused fighter,
even when all odds were against her.”
“Words are insufficient to communicate our appreciation
and gratitude," he wrote.
In the same breath, Viscount expressed his personal joy at
his own appointment, calling it a dream come true to serve under Kithure
Kindiki.
With her new role, Cebbie joins the ranks of influential
government officials, marking yet another milestone in her career.
Cebbie is also a brand influencer, philanthropist, and
entrepreneur.
