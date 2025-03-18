AKOTHEE’s sister CEBBIE KOKS NYASEGO lands a plum Government job - Fruits of the RUTO-RAILA pact?







Tuesday, March 18, 2025 - Cebbie Koks Nyasego, the younger sister of celebrated musician and businesswoman Akothee, has secured a plum government position.

The public relations strategist and corporate communications expert has been appointed as the Senior Protocol Officer - Coordination and Operations in the office of Kithure Kindiki.

The exciting news was shared by Viscount K’Owuor, who also serves in the same office as the Principal Public Communication Officer.

Taking to social media, Viscount couldn’t hide his admiration for Cebbie’s resilience and determination.

"Allow me to unveil the appointment of Cebbie Koks Nyasego... I’ve always known her as a resilient, sharp, and focused fighter, even when all odds were against her.”

“Words are insufficient to communicate our appreciation and gratitude," he wrote.

In the same breath, Viscount expressed his personal joy at his own appointment, calling it a dream come true to serve under Kithure Kindiki.

With her new role, Cebbie joins the ranks of influential government officials, marking yet another milestone in her career.

Cebbie is also a brand influencer, philanthropist, and entrepreneur.

The Kenyan DAILY POST