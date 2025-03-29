Trending! No-nonsense KIKUYU LADY parades her husband online and forces him to profess his love for her - ‘You are my wifey’ (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 29, 2025 - When it comes to love, Kikuyu women don’t play!

A case in point is this viral video showing a no-nonsence lady forcing her husband to declare her as his one and only.

Despite his hesitation, she insists that he looks straight into the camera and profess his love for her alone.

To seal the deal, she boldly warns any woman eyeing her man of serious consequences.

Netizens are amused, with many calling it a masterclass in marking territory while others claiming the man ‘amekaliwa’

Watch the video below.

Murima babes huwa na strict regimes , they always stand on business 24/7 pic.twitter.com/Fu5pnG1VnK — ALLAN_NYASH (@AllanNyash) March 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST