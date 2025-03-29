This viral video of a young couple with PDA in public has sparked reactions - The LADY couldn’t wait (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 29, 2025 - A young couple’s steamy public display of affection has sent social media into a frenzy.

In the viral video, the lovebirds are seen locked in an intimate chat, gazing deeply into each other’s eyes, completely lost in the moment.

As the chemistry intensified, the lady - clearly on cloud nine - leaned in and locked lips with her man.

While some netizens gushed over the beauty of young love, others jokingly suggested she might have been ovulating.

Adding to the humor, the couple was standing right next to a sign for a hospital, daycare, and kindergarten.

Coincidence or a sign of what’s to come?

Social media can't stop talking about it!

She is Ovulating... Anyway what's the name of this song guys? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/d9LjXKn0vi — McKenzie (@BokamosoMc) March 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST