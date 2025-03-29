Popular Kisumu media personality found dead in his house - His friend recounts their last moments







Saturday, March 29, 2025 - Fofona Bangali, a popular radio host based in Kisumu, has sadly passed away.

The journalist, who at the time of his death was a radio presenter at Kisumu's media station Radio Lake Victoria (RLV), was found dead inside his house under mysterious circumstances.

News of his sudden demise has been confirmed by the radio station, with the actual cause of his death not yet established.

One of his friends revealed that they had lunch together in Kisumu town at around 1.45pm on Friday and he appeared okay.

After lunch, Fofona informed his friend that he was going to his house to rest, only to be discovered dead hours later.

Police have launched an investigation to establish the cause of his death.

Fofona was known for his love of rhumba music.

The Kenyan DAILY POST