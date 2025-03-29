





Saturday, March 29, 2025 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident, following a violent altercation between a young lady and her mzungu lover at a guest house.

The two had met for a date, hoping to have a good time.

However, things turned south after the elderly mzungu made crazy demands.

She ran out of the guest house, looking distressed.

“To hell with your money. You think you can just do anything,” the disgruntled lady was heard saying as the scuffle ensued.

The mzungu chased her away while breathing fire and called the manager to deal with the situation.

The lady’s friends also intervened and tried to cool her down in vain.

She later boarded a boda boda and vanished, leaving the mzungu high and dry.

He had already paid her upfront before ‘fun’.

Watch the video and reactions.

“To Hell With Your Money”- Slay Queen’s date with her elderly mzungu lover at a guest house almost turns into a fight after he made crazy demands pic.twitter.com/mcDc7b1ix8 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 29, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST