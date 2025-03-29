EMMAH AMARA narrates how she caught her husband cheating during their honeymoon and dumped him (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 29, 2025 - Kenyan content creator Emmah Amara has left netizens in shock after revealing that she ended her marriage during their honeymoon.

In an interview with a local media house, Amara shared that she discovered her husband was cheating just days after their wedding.

One night, while they were sleeping, his phone rang, and he tiptoed to the bathroom to answer, greeting the caller with a suspicious “Hey babe.”

When confronted, he claimed it was his pastor, but Amara checked the phone and found out it was another woman.

Without hesitation, she packed her bags and left the next day, officially ending her marriage before it had even begun.

Talk about dodging a bullet!

Watch the video below.

" The words that woke me up was , Hae Beb" She left her Marriage when they were on honeymoon! pic.twitter.com/OApvf1mcE4 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 28, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST