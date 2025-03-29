ANAGONGEWA! Kenyan man heartbroken after girlfriend cancels planned visit last minute - See her excuse (SCREENSHOT)

Saturday, March 29, 2025 - A Kenyan man has stirred up social media after sharing a heartbreaking conversation with his girlfriend on X.
The two had planned to spend quality time together, and he
had even bought minced meat to prepare her favorite meal.
However, his excitement turned into disappointment when she
canceled at the last minute, citing unfinished hair as the reason.
However, netizens, aren’t buying her excuse.
Many believe she might have been with another man and urged
the guy to walk away from the relationship.
Huyu anagongewa na sio mlango!
See the post and reactions
