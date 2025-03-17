Tiktoker ROSA NGATIA exposes how Kenyan LADIES in the Gulf scam men online - Ogopa Wanawake! (VIDEO)







Monday, March 17, 2025 - Popular TikToker Rosa Ngatia, who works in the Gulf, has lifted the lid on how some cunning Kenyan ladies in the region are conning unsuspecting men back home.

In a recent video, Rosa shared that several men have contacted her, lamenting how they were duped.

According to her, these women have turned online scams into a full-time job, targeting men on social media.

The trick? They begin by liking multiple photos to catch a man's attention.

Once the man responds, they engage him romantically before subtly requesting financial favors.

With promises of love and commitment, the men send money - only to be blocked soon after.

Rosa warns that these women quickly move on to the next victim, leaving a trail of broken hearts and empty wallets.

She urges men to stay vigilant and avoid falling for these online traps.

What is happening in the Gulf? pic.twitter.com/WAFrHlV2c8 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 17, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST