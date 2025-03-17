Tiktoker ROSA NGATIA exposes how Kenyan LADIES in the Gulf scam men online - Ogopa Wanawake! (VIDEO)

Monday, March 17, 2025 - Popular TikToker Rosa Ngatia, who works in the Gulf, has lifted the lid on how some cunning Kenyan ladies in the region are conning unsuspecting men back home.
In a recent video, Rosa shared that several men have
contacted her, lamenting how they were duped.
According to her, these women have turned online scams into
a full-time job, targeting men on social media.
The trick? They begin by liking multiple photos to catch a
man's attention.
Once the man responds, they engage him romantically before
subtly requesting financial favors.
With promises of love and commitment, the men send money - only
to be blocked soon after.
Rosa warns that these women quickly move on to the next
victim, leaving a trail of broken hearts and empty wallets.
She urges men to stay vigilant and avoid falling for these
online traps.
What is happening in the Gulf? pic.twitter.com/WAFrHlV2c8— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 17, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments