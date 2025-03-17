DRAMA as a pregnant lady accosts her boyfriend with another LADY in their house - Nairobi Kuna Mambo (VIDEOs)







Monday, March 17, 2025 - Neghbours were treated to a dramatic incident after a pregnant lady caught her boyfriend red-handed with another woman in their house.

In the videos recorded by a nosy neighbour and shared on Tiktok, the aggrieved lady is seen standing outside the house, pleading with her boyfriend to open the door.

He had locked himself inside the house with a lady believed to be his side chick.

Sensing danger, the man refused to open the door, leading to a heated argument.

Neighbours intervened and complained that the couple was disturbing their peace, prompting the man to open the door.

A violent altercation ensued after the lady got into the house.

Luckily, her boyfriend’s side chick managed to flee, leaving the couple fighting.

Watch the video.

DRAMA as a pregnant lady accosts her boyfriend with another lady in their house - Nairobi Kuna Mambo pic.twitter.com/u80e4cguLB — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 17, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST