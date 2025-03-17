Drama in Kitengela as a furious Kisii man destroys ceiling of a house he bought for his side chick after he discovered she was cheating on him (VIDEO)



Monday, March 17, 2025 - A viral video showing an alleged Kisii man furiously demolishing a gypsum ceiling in a house he reportedly bought for his side chick has set tongues wagging.

Armed with a jembe and standing on a wooden bench, the scorned man vents his rage on the ceiling after discovering she was cheating on him.

The dramatic scene has sparked mixed reactions online - some sympathizing with his pain, while others argue he overreacted

Watch the video and reactions below.



