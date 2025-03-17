Drama in Kitengela as a furious Kisii man destroys ceiling of a house he bought for his side chick after he discovered she was cheating on him (VIDEO)







Monday, March 17, 2025 - A viral video showing an alleged Kisii man furiously demolishing a gypsum ceiling in a house he reportedly bought for his side chick has set tongues wagging.

Armed with a jembe and standing on a wooden bench, the scorned man vents his rage on the ceiling after discovering she was cheating on him.

The dramatic scene has sparked mixed reactions online - some sympathizing with his pain, while others argue he overreacted

Watch the video and reactions below.

But this is stupidity, he can sell or rent the house instead of wrecking it😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i1NX3bSwiY — SLYVIA _SSARU (@smileycherry2) March 17, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST