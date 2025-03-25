MADNESS! The driver of this Matatu KBN 703 ferrying unruly youth was caught on camera driving recklessly on a busy highway (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 25, 2025 - A video has emerged on social media showing a Matatu driver driving recklessly on a busy highway, sparking outrage.

The driver was seen overtaking recklessly and at one point, he veered off the road, nearly hitting pedestrians.

Shockingly, the youth he was ferrying appeared to enjoy the chaos, hanging out of the vehicle and cheering.

However, a vigilant traffic police officer spotted the reckless behavior, pursued the Matatu on a motorbike, and managed to pull it over.

Outraged Kenyans have condemned the driver’s actions, demanding his prosecution for endangering lives.

With the vehicle’s number plate clearly visible in the footage, many Kenyans are calling for revoking its license.

Watch the video below.

