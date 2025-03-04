This KIKUYU LADY boldly advertising fake phones has left Kenyans talking - Huyu ni Mkora Hatari! (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - A viral video of a Kikuyu woman promoting counterfeit smartphones has stirred debate online.
In the footage, she markets a phone branded as "So What
S21 Ultra," falsely claiming it boasts premium features, including 6GB RAM
and 128GB internal storage.
She also praises the phone’s camera but fails to provide
specifications - a common tactic used by fraudsters to deceive unsuspecting
buyers.
These phones, often cheap imitations of brands like Samsung
and iPhone, target tech-illiterate consumers.
The video has raised concerns over how substandard mobile
devices infiltrate the Kenyan market, with many questioning the effectiveness
of regulatory bodies in protecting citizens from such scams.
Watch the video below and reactions.
March 3, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
