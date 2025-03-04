Inglorious bastard! Netizens blast KHALIF KAIRO for betraying his former boss, CLEMENT, and wrecking his marriage - See screenshot of the message he sent his wife and reactions







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - Disgraced city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, is once again the talk of the town after shocking allegations emerged about his betrayal of former boss Clement Kinuthia.

Netizens are up in arms after leaked screenshots revealed Kairo texted Clement’s wife, spilling details of an alleged affair.

Kairo claimed that Clement was supposedly cheating with one of Kairo’s baby mamas!

In a tell-all interview on the Iko Nini podcast, Clement - who once ran the elite IBK Motors - exposed how he took Kairo under his wing, introduced him to the lucrative car business, and even funded his lavish lifestyle.

From exotic trips abroad to a posh apartment in an upscale neighborhood, Clement spared no expense in grooming Kairo for success.

But in a shocking twist, Kairo repaid him with betrayal.

Not only did Kairo blackmail his mentor, but he also allegedly siphoned Ksh 50 million from the business, leading to its downfall - and the collapse of Clement’s marriage.





Talk about a double betrayal!

But karma seems to have caught up with Kairo. His once-thriving dealership has crumbled, and he’s now battling multiple fraud cases in court.

Social media is ablaze, with some calling him a traitor, while others pity Clement for trusting the wrong protégé.

See the reactions below.