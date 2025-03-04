CCTV footage captures a rogue mzungu physically assaulting a female staff at a Chicken Inn branch in Kilimani (VIDEO)

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - Business was disrupted at a Chicken Inn branch in Kilimani after a rogue mzungu got violent and physically assaulted a female staff.
In the footage, the lady is seen serving the foreigner, who
appears rude.
He was complaining and throwing tantrums as he was being
served.
An altercation ensues, and in the process, he grabs one of
the female staff members and attempts to assault her.
Security guards manning the restaurant quickly intervene
after hearing some commotion and get hold of the white man, restraining him
from attacking the lady.
The stubborn man continues causing drama in the fast-food
joint as two ladies who had accompanied him try to calm him down in vain.
He then walks out of the restaurant with a lady believed to
be his girlfriend after the security guards quell the situation.
The two are caught on camera engaging in a heated argument
outside the restaurant before boarding a cab.
CCTV footage captures a rogue mzungu physically assaulting a female staff at a Chicken Inn branch in Kilimani pic.twitter.com/yYvoiiG5rt— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 4, 2025
