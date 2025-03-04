CCTV footage captures a rogue mzungu physically assaulting a female staff at a Chicken Inn branch in Kilimani (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - Business was disrupted at a Chicken Inn branch in Kilimani after a rogue mzungu got violent and physically assaulted a female staff.

In the footage, the lady is seen serving the foreigner, who appears rude.

He was complaining and throwing tantrums as he was being served.

An altercation ensues, and in the process, he grabs one of the female staff members and attempts to assault her.

Security guards manning the restaurant quickly intervene after hearing some commotion and get hold of the white man, restraining him from attacking the lady.

The stubborn man continues causing drama in the fast-food joint as two ladies who had accompanied him try to calm him down in vain.

He then walks out of the restaurant with a lady believed to be his girlfriend after the security guards quell the situation.

The two are caught on camera engaging in a heated argument outside the restaurant before boarding a cab.

Watch the footage

