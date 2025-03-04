Did DAVID NDII survive a stroke? Look at his left hand! VIDEO sparks reactions among Kenyans



Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - The latest video of President William Ruto’s chief economist, David Ndii, has left netizens questioning about the state of his health.

The video was taken during a recent official function at Konza city, where Ndii was addressing the media.

Hawk-eyed netizens noticed that his left hand appeared paralyzed, sparking debate on X.

Hand paralysis is a common result of a stroke, especially on one side of the body.

About 80% of stroke survivors experience weakness or paralysis on one side of the body.

Did the country’s chief economist survive a stroke?

Watch the video


