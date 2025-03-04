Did DAVID NDII survive a stroke? Look at his left hand! VIDEO sparks reactions among Kenyans







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - The latest video of President William Ruto’s chief economist, David Ndii, has left netizens questioning about the state of his health.

The video was taken during a recent official function at Konza city, where Ndii was addressing the media.

Hawk-eyed netizens noticed that his left hand appeared paralyzed, sparking debate on X.

Hand paralysis is a common result of a stroke, especially on one side of the body.

About 80% of stroke survivors experience weakness or paralysis on one side of the body.

Did the country’s chief economist survive a stroke?

Watch the video

Whenever my fickle and feeble mind tries to question God,



He always subtly shows- "Girl, chillax. My ways are not carnal"



David Ndii has spent most of his time since he joined KK,



Insulting, mocking Kenyans as his wife steals through SHA



Check this video, look at his hand 🤨 pic.twitter.com/y8ebhq5eTq — Maverick Aoko (@AokoOtieno_) March 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST