Thika Town MP, ALICE NG’ANG’A, was involved in a road accident at Ridgeways while drunk at night - She is nursing injuries at a city hospital







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - Thika Town Member of Parliament, Alice Ng’ang’a, is reportedly admitted at a city hospital after she was involved in a road accident.

The controversial MP was driving home from an entertainment joint on Monday night when she crashed her car at Ridgeways, leaving her with injuries.

She was rushed to AAR hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

The flamboyant MP is a well-known drunkard and party animal.

News of the accident is currently going around on social media.

More to follow….

The Kenyan DAILY POST