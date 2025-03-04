Nani alinigongea! The moment SAMIDOH was trolled on stage as it emerges KAREN NYAMU dumped him and EDDAY is reportedly pregnant for a Mzungu man (VIDEO)







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - Controversial Mugithi singer, Samidoh, was recently trolled while performing his latest hit, Toxic Love.

During his live performance, a club hostess paraded a sign that read, "Ni kama Samidoh aligongewa, coz why Toxic Love?" - implying he had been outplayed in love.

Taking it in stride, Samidoh responded with humor, saying, "Niligongewa na nani? Ambia mtu anaandika hizi ujinga mimi ni mtu wa heshima," sparking cheers from the crowd.

The song has been widely interpreted as a reflection of his troubled love life. Meanwhile, rumors are swirling that his estranged wife, Edday Nderitu - who recently relocated to the U.S - is pregnant for a mzungu man.

This comes amid confirmation that his once-hyped romance with slay queen Senator Karen Nyamu has hit a dead end.

The nominated Senator recently admitted to dumping Samidoh, despite the two sharing two children together.

Drama seems to follow Samidoh wherever he goes!

Watch the video below

Nani aligongea samidoh! pic.twitter.com/9nfOXoA2ZQ — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 3, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST