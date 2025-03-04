RUTO in panic is RAILA holds a secret meeting with UHURU and MURATHE at Mawe Mazuri Resort in Watamu (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, March 4, 2025 - President William Ruto and his allies are reportedly in panic following a secret meeting between ODM leader, Raila Odinga, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, at Mawe Mazuri Resort in Watamu.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro was also in attendance.

The high-level meeting has sent shockwaves across the political divide, as it comes amid speculation that Raila had already struck a deal to support Ruto’s re-election in 2027.

The former Prime Minister has been touring the country, holding consultation forums with ODM members on the party’s future, fueling speculation about his political direction.

ODM currently holds a stake in Ruto’s administration, with four of its former senior members serving in the Cabinet.

However, Raila has faced internal resistance, with some members warning against working with Ruto.

The Watamu meeting with Uhuru, whose Jubilee Party has endorsed Fred Matiang’i as their 2027 presidential candidate, has raised eyebrows, sparking fresh uncertainty over Raila’s next political move.Top of Form

