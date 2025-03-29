"They want to finish me, but I don’t fear death" - Governor NATEMBEYA expresses fear over his life as FAROUK KIBET warns him







Saturday, March 29, 2025 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has claimed his life is in danger.

Speaking during a seed distribution exercise in Kaplamai ward, Natembeya accused President William Ruto’s administration of orchestrating a plot against him due to his relentless criticism of the Government.

“If you see me here, you should know that I have sacrificed myself on behalf of my people because the government is not good.

“Recently, during Chebukati’s burial, I was almost finished by hired goons,” he stated.

The former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner further alleged that this was not the first attempt to silence him.

“They want to finish me, but I don’t fear death.”

“Even if I die, do not let the seed I have planted in your hearts die,” he urged his supporters.

Despite the threats, Natembeya vowed to continue holding the Government accountable, particularly on issues such as the struggling Social Health Authority (SHA) and the poor implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

His remarks came just hours after President Ruto’s longtime aide, Farouk Kibet, accused Natembeya of fueling political opposition against the Government in Western Kenya.

