"They want to finish me, but I don’t fear death" - Governor NATEMBEYA expresses fear over his life as FAROUK KIBET warns him

Saturday, March 29, 2025 - Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has claimed his life is in danger.
Speaking during a seed distribution exercise in Kaplamai
ward, Natembeya accused President William Ruto’s administration of
orchestrating a plot against him due to his relentless criticism of the Government.
“If you see me here, you should know that I have sacrificed
myself on behalf of my people because the government is not good.
“Recently, during Chebukati’s burial, I was almost finished
by hired goons,” he stated.
The former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner further alleged
that this was not the first attempt to silence him.
“They want to finish me, but I don’t fear death.”
“Even if I die, do not let the seed I have planted in your
hearts die,” he urged his supporters.
Despite the threats, Natembeya vowed to continue holding the
Government accountable, particularly on issues such as the struggling Social
Health Authority (SHA) and the poor implementation of the Competency-Based
Curriculum (CBC).
His remarks came just hours after President Ruto’s longtime
aide, Farouk Kibet, accused Natembeya of fueling political opposition against
the Government in Western Kenya.
