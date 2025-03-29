The Government deployed a contingent of police officers at a church function attended by GACHAGUA in Naivasha town (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 29, 2025 - A heavy police presence was witnessed at the Redeemed Church in Naivasha town, where former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attended the consecration ceremony of Reverend Harrison Munyua.

Law enforcement officers strategically positioned themselves around the church, creating a tense atmosphere as worshippers and dignitaries gathered for the religious event.

The reason for the heightened security remains unclear, but sources suggest it could be linked to intelligence reports or concerns over possible disruptions.

See photos.

