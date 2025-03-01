Motorist raises alarm over dangerous road section along Uhuru Highway below the Expressway - This is a death trap (WATCH)







Saturday, March 1, 2025 - A concerned motorist has shared a video highlighting a hazardous section along the stretch between the University of Nairobi, the Uhuru Highway roundabout and the Museum Hill interchange.

The footage reveals how the Expressway’s construction encroached on the road below, leaving one lane dangerously narrow, forcing motorists to swerve into adjacent lanes to avoid hitting a pillar.

Kenyans have criticized the road’s designers and engineers for approving it despite its risks.

The incident underscores concerns over poor road design, a significant contributor to fatal accidents in Kenya.





Watch the video and reactions.

wtf is this btw!? How do you go home and sleep knowing you designed a road like this ? 😅. This is a recipe for accidents which I believe is totally avoidable. Na certificate of completion utasikia ilishatoka directors wako Dubai shopping spree ! pic.twitter.com/dBb5lou7xJ — Duke Laston 🇰🇪 (@dklaston) February 28, 2025





