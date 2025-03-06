The mysterious murder of a patient at KNH deepens as DNA tests clear the main suspect - Who killed GILBERT KINYUA in his ward and why?







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - The murder of Gilbert Kinyua in his ward at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) remains a mystery with no clear leads after DNA tests from a potential suspect turned negative, raising further questions about the case.

The DNA did not match the patient who shared the ward with Kinyua - the very person investigators had considered a prime suspect.

With no clear leads, investigators are back to square one, forced to reevaluate the circumstantial evidence

Kinyua’s family has been moving from office to office seeking the truth about their kin’s murder without success.

“So far, there is nothing from the hospital or the DCI which is comforting,” Kinyua’s wife said.

“We don’t know what to do as a family, and we have not gotten any justice... we can't bury him without getting justice,” she further lamented.

Kinyua was brutally killed in the middle of the night on February 7, 2025.

Helpless and confined to his bed, he was slain in cold blood, unable to move or defend himself.

His lifeless body was discovered by a nurse.

A kitchen knife believed to have been used in the murder was later found discarded outside the window.

Shockingly, CCTV cameras were not working when the murder incident happened.

The Kenyan DAILY POST