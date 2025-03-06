Modern day slavery!! A whistleblower exposes toxic work environment at Eastmatt Supermarket main branch in Kitengela







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - A whistleblower has written to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi exposing how senior managers at Eastmatt Supermarket main branch in Kitengela have created a toxic work environment, leading some of the employees to depression.

Good evening Nyakundi. Please hide my identity. Now that other whistleblowers have gained courage to bring to light the slavery and erroneous acts that have dominated at Eastmatt Supermarket (Hellmart Supermarket), I choose to join their bandwagon.

I worked at their Kitengela branch, which is the main branch, for one year before quitting. It was the most painful experience to ever have in the hands of an employer. As a matter of fact, it's the easiest place to secure employment because they fire and hire at will on a daily basis.

First and foremost, the directors, who are brothers, have sworn a common oath to ensure that their posh cars are fueled by the blood of innocent sons and daughters of peasants.

They are the most arrogant human beings you will ever encounter. The redness in their eyes can even scare the devil himself. One of them, commonly known as Mr. John, who mans the Kitengela branch, is the true definition of a narcissist. The moment he steps into the premises, even the manager himself has to keep himself busy with anything that is not his job description.

His executive roles do not just end in the office. He has directed that lunch (boiled cabbage and half-cooked ugali) is only allocated 20 minutes. If by any chance you leave a drop of that ugali on the plate, you will be forcefully asked to buy a whole bale of flour, which is deducted from your salary.

Secondly, the directors are also shareholders with agencies that hire employees on very unreasonable terms and contracts, including a standard salary of 16K, and clauses like sick offs that do not work.

You get sick, you go to the hospital, and upon provision of a sick off, they still mercilessly include that as absent, hence deducted from your salary. The HR position is just ceremonial because the ball stops with the directors that I have described earlier. Hence, even the HR needs help.

Thirdly, the current manager of the Kitengela branch, Mr. Kagera, is the beloved of the directors because he is a weapon to frustrate old employees through sudden transfers and forceful firing to make way for fresh blood in the supermarket.

Because the list is endless, allow me to pause on the fact that working hours are 14 to 15 hours.

Cashiers lose money in ways that can't be explained, but the deficits are always deducted from their salaries.

Family men and women are forced to mop using dusters, which is a daily routine before the supermarket closes.

Kindly sir, intervention from any relevant authorities is urgently needed before depression wipes away a whole generation that works there.