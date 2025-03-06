Detectives nab 2 suspects believed to be behind armed robberies in Kisii at a petrol station after an intelligence-led operation and recover a pistol (PHOTOs)







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - Detectives have successfully nabbed two suspects in Daraja Mbili Estate in Kisii town, who are believed to be engaged in criminal activities and recovered a pistol after an intelligence-led operation.

The suspects, Gerald Nyambarika Okumu and James Ochieng, both 35 years old, were caught red-handed on a blue TV Star motorcycle, registration number KMEK 866M, at Texas Petrol Station, fully prepared to execute their plans.

A thorough search led to the recovery of a Bernardelli model 60 pistol, loaded with five rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition, concealed by the rider James Ochieng.

Furthermore, a search of the pillion passenger Gerald Nyambarika Okumu yielded four improvised metal bars designed to fire and four mobile phones, clearly demonstrating their intent to commit crimes.

Both individuals are now in police custody, undergoing processing as detectives intensify their investigation to uncover any additional criminal activities tied to these suspects in the neighborhood.

The seized firearm, motorcycle, metal bars, and mobile phones are securely detained as exhibits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST