The moment RUTO Must Go chants erupted at BURNA BOY's concert at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy, thrilled fans at a sold-out concert at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi, on Saturday night.

The Grammy-winning artist, who was reportedly paid $1 million (Ksh.128 million), performed to an electrified crowd, with VVIP tickets priced at Ksh.65,000 selling out.

However, the event was not without controversy as a section of the audience chanted “Ruto Must Go”—a growing trend at major concerts in Kenya.

This reflects rising frustrations among the youth over President William Ruto’s administration, with concerts increasingly becoming platforms for political expression.

Watch the video below.

Ruto Must Go chants at Burna Boy's concert! pic.twitter.com/N7mdht7cFv — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 2, 2025

