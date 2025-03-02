Chaos erupt at an SDA church in Nakuru West as congregants accuse the pastor of stealing church funds and preying on female congregants (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 2, 2025 - A church service at California Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church in Nakuru West descended into chaos on Saturday, as a dispute over financial accountability and allegations of misconduct against the pastor escalated into a violent altercation.

Congregants, including church elders and members, exchanged blows inside the sanctuary, forcing the service to be abruptly disrupted.

Witnesses reported that tensions had been building for weeks, with a section of the congregation demanding transparency in church finances, while others accused the pastor of inappropriate conduct, including allegedly sending indecent messages and photos to women via WhatsApp.

The disagreement spiralled out of control, leading to a physical confrontation that left several people injured.

Local police were called to the scene to restore order as the warring factions refused to back down.

This latest incident adds to growing concerns over leadership struggles within the SDA Church, coming just weeks after a separate controversy in Homa Bay County.

In February, an elder at Ebenezer SDA Church in Suba South was killed in a suspected love triangle involving another elder’s wife, further drawing attention to internal divisions within the denomination.

The SDA Church, traditionally known for its disciplined and structured approach to worship and governance, has found itself in the headlines for internal strife in recent months.

Observers say that leadership wrangles, financial disputes and allegations of moral failings are quickly eroding the reputation of the church.

Chaos erupt at an SDA church in Nakuru West as congregants accuse the pastor of stealing church funds and preying on female congregants pic.twitter.com/9J0Wu4HlBC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 2, 2025

