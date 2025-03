Sunday, March 2, 2025 - Emotions ran high during the burial of the late Senator William Chepptumo, who was laid to rest on Saturday in a burial attended by friends, family, and prominent leaders, among them President William Ruto.

Cheptumo’s bodyguard and head of protocol were overwhelmed with emotions during the ceremony.

They were pictured in deep thoughts, weeping and mourning the untimely death of their boss.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST