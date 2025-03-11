COLLIN LEITICH, the man arrested for operating a fake police station was swimming in money – See some of the high-end cars he drives (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, March 11, 2025 - Collins Leitich, alias Afande Chepkulei, the daring man arrested for running an unauthorized police post in Cherus Centre, Uasin Gishu County, lived a lavish lifestyle.

Leitich frequently flaunted high-end vehicles, including a Range Rover and Toyota Land Cruiser V8 on social media.

Investigations reveal that he extorted unsuspecting members of the public by making arrests and imposing fines.

His operations had been thriving until authorities caught up with him.

Well, the audacity of fraudsters in Kenya is unmatched.

