The moment Kenyatta University student was forcefully taken away from the hostel by armed men suspected to be State agents and bundled into a private vehicle (VIDEO)







Friday, March 21, 2025 - An alarm has been raised on social media after a student from Kenyatta University was captured on camera being forcefully taken away from the hostel by armed men.

In the video, the victim is seen pleading his innocence as the men forcefully bundle him into a private vehicle, before speeding off.

One of the men was armed with an AK-47 rifle.

“Mimi sina ata makosa (I am innocent,)” he pleaded.

However, his pleas fell on deaf ears as they ordered him to get into the vehicle.

The incident happened as his fellow students watched helplessly instead of intervening and rescuing him from the rogue men, suspected to be State agents.

Watch the video and reactions on social media.

The moment Kenyatta University student was forcefully taken away from the hostel by armed men suspected to be State agents and bundled into a private vehicle pic.twitter.com/SBM26hyHLw — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 21, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST