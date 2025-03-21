An alcoholic police officer blacked out near his workstation in Gatundu (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 21, 2025 - A police officer was pictured sleeping on the road, a few metres from his workstation after getting drunk.

The officer is stationed at Gatundu South AP police post and according to reports, he is battling alcoholism.

Locals were spotted taking photos of him and mocking him.

The officer has been in and out of rehab, trying to remedy his alcoholism.

Alcoholism is a major problem in the police force.





